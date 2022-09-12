Austin FC and Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13, 2022

Austin FC and Real Salt Lake will go head-to-head at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday in the MLS.

The hosts head into the midweek clash on a run of three consecutive defeats and will seek to end this dry spell.

Austin failed to arrest their slump, as they fell to a humbling 3-0 loss against Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

They have now lost their last three games in the league since a 4-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on August 27. With 51 points from 30 games, Austin are second in the Western Conference standings, nine points off first-placed Los Angeles FC.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake were held to an uneventful goalless draw by DC United on Saturday.

This followed a 2-0 loss against Los Angeles FC on September 5, which saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end. With 43 points from 30 games, Salt Lake are seventh in the West, three points off eighth-placed La Galaxy outside the playoffs qualifying spot.

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams, with Salt Lake claiming two wins.

Austin have picked up one win in this period, which came in October 2021, when they saw off the Claret and Cobalt 2-1 on home turf.

Austin are on a three-game losing streak, scoring once and conceding eight since a 4-1 win over Los Angeles FC in August.

Salt Lake have managed just one win from their last seven away games since the start of June, losing four and drawing two.

Austin boass the Western Conference’s joint-best attacking record, with 60 goals scored so far.

Austin FC and Real Salt Lake Prediction

Austin will back themselves to come away with all three points in front of their home gans as they take on a Salt Lake team who have struggled for form on the road. Josh Wolff’s side should make use of their home advantage to claim a slender win.

Prediction: Austin FC 2-1 Real Salt Lake

Austin FC and Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Austin have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last two meetings between the two teams.)

