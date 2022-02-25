Austin FC vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022 

Austin FC and FC Cincinnati will battle for three points on the opening weekend of the MLS 2022 season.

The home side wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Chicago Fire last week. Gaston Gimenez scored the winning goal in the sixth minute.

FC Cincinnati played out a 2-2 draw with Orlando City in their final pre-season game at the Exploria Stadium last Saturday.

Austin FC @AustinFC Growing a greener Austin. For every #AustinFC goal scored this season, Austin FC and @HEB will donate $100 to @TreeFolks to support their mission of building stronger communities through planting and caring for trees. Growing a greener Austin. For every #AustinFC goal scored this season, Austin FC and @HEB will donate $100 to @TreeFolks to support their mission of building stronger communities through planting and caring for trees.

The two sides will be looking to get back to winning ways once competitive football resumes this weekend.

Austin FC vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides and a positive result could set the tone for the rest of their league campaign.

The hosts won just one of their four pre-season friendlies, losing two. FC Cincinnati drew two and won one of three warm-up friendlies.

Austin FC finished in 12th place in the regular season of the Western Conference last term. Cincinnati were 14th in the Eastern Conference and 27th overall.

Austin FC form guide (friendlies): L-D-W-L

FC Cincinnati form guide (friendlies): D-W-D

Austin FC vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Austin FC

Danny Hoesen is unavailable for selection due to injury.

Injuries: Danny Hoesen

Suspension: None

FC Cincinnati

Johnny Nelson is the only absentee for the game with an injury.

Injuries: Johnny Nelson

Suspension: None

Austin FC vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver (GK); Jhohan Romana, Zan Kolmanic, Nick Lima, Julio Cascante; Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring, Jared Stroud; Cecilio Dominguez, Sebastian Driussi, Diego Fagundez

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kenneth Vermeer (GK); Nick Hagglund, Raymon Gaddis, Tyler Blackett, Avionne Flanagan; Calvin Harris, Haris Medunjanin, Zico Bailey; Luciano Acosta, Arquimides Ordonez, Brandon Vazquez

Austin FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

The two sides are among the newest franchises in the MLS and do not yet have the requisite pedigree to truly compete for honors. Nevertheless, they will each be looking to build on the gains made last season for a more productive campaign this term.

FC Cincinnati were the more consistent side during the pre-season, although it remains to be seen whether they will translate this into competitive action. Austin FC have home advantage in their favor which could spur them on to kickstart their campaign on a high.

Although one side could nick a win here, a low-scoring draw is the most probable result.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-1 FC Cincinnati

Edited by Shardul Sant