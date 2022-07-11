Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another edition of the Texas Derby this week as Houston Dynamo take on an impressive Austin FC outfit in an important clash at the Q2 Stadium on Tuesday.

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against FC Dallas last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Austin FC, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far. The hosts thrashed Atlanta United by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Austin FC have an impressive record against Houston Dynamo and have won three of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Houston Dynamo's one victory.

Houston Dynamo are the only opponent in the MLS that have suffered defeat on three occasions at the hands of Austin FC.

Austin FC have won four of their last five matches in the MLS and are on a three-game winning streak in the competition.

Houston Dynamo pulled off a heist in their 2-2 draw against FC Dallas by scoring the latest-ever open-play goal scored in regulation time - ten and a half minutes after the 90th minute.

Felipe Martins scored his first goal for Austin FC last week and has scored four career goals against Houston Dynamo - more than he has scored against any other MLS opponent.

FC Dallas player Hector Herrera is one of 16 players to make at least 100 appearance for the Mexico national team and the ninth of those players to have featured in the MLS.

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Austin FC have exceeded expectations so far this season and will look to top the Western Conference league table. The hosts have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove this week.

Houston Dynamo have endured a difficult campaign so far and will need to work hard in this match. Austin FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Austin FC 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Austin FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Felipe Martins to score - Yes

