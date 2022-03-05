Austin FC vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Austin host Inter Miami at the Q2 Stadium on Sunday for their second match of the MLS 2022 season, looking to build on their flying start.

The Texas outfit crushed Cincinnati 5-0 on the opening day last weekend to begin the campaign with a bang.

Cecilio Dominguez, Alexander Ring and Sebastian Driussi all struck apiece to give the hosts a 3-0 cushion before the break.

Another goal from Dominguez after the break was followed by a stoppage-time own goal from Alec Kann to add gloss to their scoreline.

Miami's opener to the new season was rather somber, playing out a goalless draw with Chicago on home soil.

However, considering the visitors were the more dominant side, Phil Neville's side will be happy with their result, but are now aiming for their first win of the campaign.

Austin vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head

This will be the first clash between the sides in history.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF



A look at Inside TrainingA look at #InterMiamiCF 's training this week, as we prepare to take on Austin FC on Sunday! Inside Training 🎥👀A look at #InterMiamiCF 's training this week, as we prepare to take on Austin FC on Sunday! https://t.co/tnwYCK1XeD

Austin Form Guide (all competitions): W

Inter Miami Form Guide (all competitions): D

Austin vs Inter Miami Team News

Austin

The Texan outfit made the perfect start to their campaign last weekend and there's no reason for head coach Josh Wolff to make any changes.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Austin FC @AustinFC It takes all of us. Sunday we do it for you, Austin. It takes all of us. Sunday we do it for you, Austin. https://t.co/20rxpIqkze

Inter Miami

The Heroes have quite a few injury concerns with Ian Fray, Joevin Jones, Nick Marsman, Victor Ulloa, Edison Azcona, Bryce Duke, Kieran Gibbs and Robbie Robinson all sidelined.

Injured: Ian Fray, Joevin Jones, Nick Marsman, Victor Ulloa, Edison Azcona, Bryce Duke, Kieran Gibbs, Robbie Robinson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Austin vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

Austin (4-4-2): Brad Stuver; Nick Lima, Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Zan Kolmanic; Diego Fagundez, Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring, Cecilio Dominguez; Maxi Urruti, Sebastian Driussi.

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Clement Diop; DeAndre Yedlin, Aime Mabika, Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey; Jean Mota, Gregore, Mo Adams; Ariel Lassiter, Gonzalo Higuain, Emerson Rodriguez.

Austin vs Inter Miami Prediction

Austin will be all fired up following an emphatic opening day victory. And while they faced weak opposition, their attacking vanguard hit all the right notes and will certainly have gained confidence from the victory.

Miami also have a few good options upfront, particularly Higuain, but seem to lack consistency. With all of this considered, we are putting our money on a victory for the home side.

Prediction: Austin 2-1 Inter Miami

Edited by Peter P