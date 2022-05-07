Austin FC vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th May 2022

The 2022 Major League Soccer campaign is now in full swing and will continue next week, seeing Austin FC host LA Galaxy at the Q2 Stadium on Sunday.

Austin FC have begun the league season impressively and will be looking to keep the momentum going for as long as they can. They came from behind to beat Houston Dynamo 2-1 in their last game via goals from Daniel Pereira Gil and Sebastian Driussi after a goalkeeping error saw them fall behind early in the game.

The home side sit second in the league table with 20 points from nine games. They are just two points behind Los Angeles FC at the top of the table and will now be looking to leapfrog them with a victory next week.

LA Galaxy enjoyed a good run of form last month after struggling in March. The Galaxy were, however, beaten 1-0 by Real Salt Lake in their last game, conceding from a corner kick early in the second half. They thought they had drawn level at the death before a VAR decision canceled their equalizer.

LA Galaxy sit sixth in the league standings with 16 points from nine games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways on Sunday.

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just two meetings between Austin FC and LA Galaxy. Both sides have won a game apiece by a similar scoreline of 2-0 and will be looking to break the deadlock on Sunday.

Austin FC are yet to lose a competitive game of football on their home ground in 2022.

The visitors have scored 10 league goals this season, the fewest of all the teams in the top half of the Western Conference table.

The home side's tally of 22 goals scored is the highest in Major League Soccer at the moment.

Austin FC have scored in all but one of their games across all competitions this season.

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Austin FC have won their last four league games and are undefeated in their last six. They have the best home record in the league at the moment, picking up 13 points from an obtainable 15. Austin will be looking to maximize their home advantage on Sunday.

LA Galaxy saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end last weekend. They are winless and goalless in back-to-back games on the road and we expect them to lose against Austin.

Prediction: Austin FC 2-1 LA Galaxy

Austin FC vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austin FC

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both sides have scored in five of the hosts' last seven games)

Tip 3 - Sebastian Driussi to score anytime - YES (The Argentine is the MLS' joint-top scorer this season)

