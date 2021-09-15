Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Looking to end their run of three straight defeats in the MLS, Austin FC welcome Los Angeles FC to the Q2 Stadium on Thursday.

The visitors head into the game on a two-game winning streak and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Austin FC failed to find their feet last Sunday as they fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamo.

In a one-sided affair at the BBVA Stadium, Griffin Dorsey opened the scoring in the first minute of the game before Fafà Picault scored twice to cap off a superb individual performance.

Prior to that, Tabare Ramos Ricciardi's men suffered defeats against FC Dallas and Vancouver Whitecaps, conceding eight goals and scoring three.

Austin FC have now picked up three points from the last 21 available and this horrid run sees them rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles' upturn in form continued on Monday as they claimed a 3-2 win over Real Salt lake on home turf.

With the scores level in the end-to-end affair, Croatian defender Toni Datković scored an own goal to condemn the Claret and Cobalt to their third defeat in four outings.

This followed an emphatic 4-0 win over 10-man Sporting Kansas City which ended their eight-game winless run.

Bob Bradley’s men have now moved into eighth place in the Western Conference, level on 30 points with Real Salt Lake in the final playoff spot.

Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Los Angeles FC have been dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming wins in the two previous encounters.

Austin FC Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Los Angeles FC Form Guide: L-L-D-W-W

Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Austin FC

Austin FC will be without the services of Danny Hoesen, Ben Sweat, Matt Besler, Aaron Schoenfeld and Ulises Segura, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Ben Sweat, Matt Besler, Danny Hoesen, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ulises Segura

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC

Kwadwo Opoku, Eddie Segura, Carlos Vela, Alvaro Quezada, Julian Gaines, Erik Duenas, Tristan Blackmon and Brian Rodriguez will all miss the game through injuries.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Eddie Segura, Carlos Vela, Alvaro Quezada, Julian Gaines, Erik Duenas, Tristan Blackmon, Brian Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Nick Lima, Aedan Stanley, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez, Diego Fagundez

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Diego Palacios, Jordan Harvey, Jesus Murillo, Sebastien Ibeagha; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella; Raheem Edwards, Danny Musovski, Diego Rossi

Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Both sides head into the game in contrasting form, with the hosts failing to pick up a point from their last three outings. Los Angeles have enjoyed a decent season so far and could move into the playoff places with a win.

We predict the visitors will come away with all three points as they take on an out-of-sorts Austin.

Also Read

Prediction: Austin FC 0-2 Los Angeles FC

Edited by Peter P