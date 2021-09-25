Austin FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Los Angeles Galaxy take on Austin FC on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Austin FC are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have struggled this season. The Texas outfit suffered a 4-3 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Minnesota United last week and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

LA Galaxy @LAGalaxy Join us as we celebrate a LE𝕲END 🌟



Austin FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have an excellent record against Austin FC and have won the only game played between the two sides. Austin FC have never defeated Los Angeles Galaxy in an official game and will need to create history this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Los Angeles Galaxy. Austin FC were poor on the day and have a point to prove on Sunday.

Austin FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-L

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-D-D-L

Austin FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Austin FC have a few injury concerns

Austin FC

Ben Sweat, Aaron Schoenfeld, and Ulises Segura are recuperating from long-term injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Alexander Ring picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Ben Sweat, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ulises Segura, Matt Besler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alexander Ring

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Javier Hernandez has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Derrick Williams is yet to complete his recovery, however, and might not feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Derrick Williams

Suspended: None

Austin FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Nick Lima, Jhohan Romana, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Daniel Pereira, Diego Fagundez, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez, Danny Hoesen

Austin FC @AustinFC Our MOC, our greatest hype man. We’ve been waiting all week for the best atmosphere in @MLS Our MOC, our greatest hype man. We’ve been waiting all week for the best atmosphere in @MLS. https://t.co/RjKdVykDIE

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Nicholas DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Kevin Cabral, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Javier Hernandez

Austin FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have experienced a slump over the past month and will want to step up in this match. The lies of Sebastian Lletget and Javier Hernandez can pack a punch on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Austin FC have lost an astonishing five matches on the trot and will need to play out of their skins on Sunday. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Austin FC 2-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

