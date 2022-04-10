Austin FC vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of thrilling fixtures as Austin FC play host to Minnesota United at the Q2 Stadium on Monday.

The Loons suffered their first defeat of the season last time out and will look to quickly return to winning ways.

Austin failed to find their feet last time out as they bottled a two-goal lead before settling for a 2-2 draw with San Jose Earthquakes.

After kicking off the season with two straight wins, they have now failed to taste victory in their last three outings, claiming two draws and losing one.

With eight points from five games, Austin are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with four other teams, including Monday’s visitors in fourth place.

Minnesota United, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the season last time out when they were beaten 2-1 by Seattle Sounders.

The Loons have now managed just one win in their last nine away games in the MLS. Before that, Minnesota picked up two wins and two draws from their opening four games of the season.

Austin FC vs Minnesota United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. Minnesota have a superior record in their previous three encounters, claiming two wins..

Austin have managed one victory, which came in May 2021 when they won 1-0 away from home.

The Texas-based club are without a win in their last three games, picking up two points from a possible nine.

Austin boast the joint-best attacking record in the MLS so far, scoring 13 goals in five outings.

Minnesota, meanwhile, have struggled to get going in the final third, scoring just three goals.

However, they boast the joint-best record at the opposite end of the pitch, having conceded just four goals so far.

Austin FC vs Minnesota United Prediction

With both teams level on points, a cagey affair on Monday could ensue as they look to leapfrog each other in the Eastern Conference standings.

Austin and Minnesota head into the game evenly matched on paper, so the game could end in a draw,

Prediction: Austin FC 1-1 Minnesota United.

Austin FC vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (Each of their previous encounters has seen fewer than three goals scored).

Tip 3: Sebastián Driussi to score or assist - Yes (Driussi has been involved in 38% of Austin’s 13 goals this season).

Edited by Bhargav