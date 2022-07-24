Austin FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | MLS 2022

New York Red Bulls are back in action with another important MLS fixture this week as they lock horns with Austin FC in an intriguing encounter at the Q2 Stadium on Monday.

Austin FC vs New York Red Bulls Preview

Austin FC are currently in second place in the MLS Western Conference league standings and have been exceptional this season. The Texas outfit played out a 1-1 draw against local rivals FC Dallas last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

New York Red Bulls are in third place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive this year. The Red Bulls suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York City FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Austin FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have never played an official fixture against Austin FC and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week.

New York Red Bulls have won only one of their last seven matches against teams from Texas since 2014.

Austin FC pulled off a comeback to salvage a point against FC Dallas and extended their unbeaten run to a club-record seven games in the MLS.

New York Red Bulls have registered six victories on the road this season - they have been more successful in away matches on only three occasions in the club's history.

Diego Fagundez registered his 13th goal contribution in the MLS so far this season - the midfielder has contributed to more goals in only three of his 12 campaigns.

New York Red Bulls have faced their issues this season and failed to find the back of the net for the sixth time this season against New York City FC.

Austin FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Austin FC have been in impressive form this season and have exceeded expectations so far. The Texas outfit can pack a punch on its day and will look to extend its streak this week.

New York Red Bulls have also stepped up this season but will need to make amends for their performance last week. Austin FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-2 New York Red Bulls

Austin FC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Austin FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Diego Fagundez to score - Yes

