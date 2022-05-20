Austin FC vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 22 May 2022

Orlando City will look to make it three wins in a row in all competitions as they hit the road to take on Austin FC on Sunday.

Austin FC are top of the MLS Western Conference table after beating Los Angeles FC 2-1 in midweek. Ruben Gabrielsen opened the scoring for Austin 13 minutes into the game before Diego Fagundez added some cushion to their lead in the 80th minute.

Carlos Vela converted a penalty in the 86th minute to pull one back for LAFC but they were eventually left to rue their missed opportunities as the game ended 2-1. Austin FC and LAFC are now tied on points but the former have a superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Orlando City have now picked up back-to-back wins in their latest outings. They beat Philadelphia Union 2-1 in the US Open Cup Round of 32 before registering a 1-0 win over a struggling Toronto side. The match looked set to end 0-0 but Kyle Smith won the game for the Lions with a glancing header in the second minute of stoppage time.

Major League Soccer @MLS KYLE SMITH WINS IT IN STOPPAGE TIME! KYLE SMITH WINS IT IN STOPPAGE TIME! 😱 https://t.co/Tn6VPcRwWr

Orlando City are now fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference but are just one point behind table toppers Philadelphia Union. Oscar Pareja's side has found goals hard to come by so far this season. They have netted just 14 times in 12 matches and have shipped in 15.

Austin FC vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have scored just 14 goals so far this season, the fewest of any team currently occupying a playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Austin FC have lost just once at home this season. They fell to Los Angels Galaxy 1-0 earlier this month.

Austin FC have scored 25 goals so far this season, which is the most for any team across both conferences this season.

Austin FC have won three and lost three of their last six matches across all competitions.

Austin FC vs Orlando City Prediction

This should be a tight contest between two sides that have done pretty well so far this season. Orlando City could climb up the Eastern Conference table with a win here. But Austin FC have done pretty well at home and are likely to take all three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Austin FC 2-1 Orlando City

Austin FC vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

