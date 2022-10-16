Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2022

The MLS is back in action with a set of playoff fixtures this weekend as Real Salt Lake take on an impressive Austin FC side in a crucial encounter at the Q2 Stadium on Sunday.

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Preview

Austin FC finished in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Colorado Rapids in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, managed a seventh-place finish in the league table and have been fairly inconsistent so far this year. The away side defeated Portland Timbers by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Salt Lake and Austin FC are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won two matches apiece out of four games played between the two teams.

Each of the first four matches played between these two teams have been won by the home team - away sides have led for only 31 minutes over the course of these four games.

Real Salt Lake have won only five of their 41 matches in Texas but have lost only two of their last 11 away games played in the state.

Austin FC did not manage a strong finish to their regular season and have won only four of their last 14 games in the MLS.

After their crucial victory against Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake have now reached the MLS playoffs for the 12th time in 15 seasons.

Real Salt Lake have scored 12 headed goals in the MLS so far this season and are second only to Nashville SC in this regard.

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have fought their way into the playoffs this season and will be intent on making the most of their momentum. The away side did suffer a stinging defeat against Austin FC last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Austin FC are in the midst of a slump at the moment and have a few issues to address ahead of this match. Real Salt Lake are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Austin FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rubio Rubin to score - Yes

