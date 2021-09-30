Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Austin FC welcome Real Salt Lake to the Q2 Stadium on Saturday for a matchday 28 fixture in the Western Conference of the MLS.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Colorado Rapids on Wednesday. Jonathan Lewis, Nicolas Mezquida and Auston Trusty all got on the scoresheet for the Rapids.

Real Salt Lake secured a 2-1 home victory over LA Galaxy on the same day. Anderson Santos scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time.

Real Salt Lake @realsaltlake Good morning to Anderson Julio and Anderson Julio only. Good morning to Anderson Julio and Anderson Julio only. https://t.co/U82npodtzi

That victory helped the Utah side climb above Galaxy into fifth place in the table. They have garnered 39 points from 27 matches. Austin FC remain rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference standings with 22 points.

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Bobby Wood scored a 32nd-minute goal to give Real Salt Lake a 1-0 home win when both teams clashed in August.

The hosts have been on a poor run of form that has seen them win just one of their last six matches. Real Salt Lake were victorious in three of their last five games.

Austin FC form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Real Salt Lake form guide: W-L-W-W-L

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Austin FC

The hosts have five players ruled out due to injuries. Matt Besler (concussion), Danny Hoesen (hip), Ben Sweat (ACL), Ulises Segura (knee) and Aaron Schoenfeld (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Matt Besler, Danny Hoesen, Ben Sweat, Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld

Suspension: None

Real Salt Lake

Marcelo Silva, Bobby Wood (leg), Zack Farnsworth (leg), Andrew Brody (toe) and Zac Macmath have all been sidelined due to injuries.

Injuries: Marcelo Silva, Bobby Wood, Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody, Zac Macmath

Suspension: None

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver (GK); Hector Jimenez, Jhohan Romana, Julio Cascante, Nick Lima; Daniel Pereira, Diego Fagundez, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez; Moussa Djitte

Austin FC @AustinFC Thank y’all for always supporting us. At home and on the road. 💚🖤 Thank y’all for always supporting us. At home and on the road. 💚🖤 https://t.co/3z9hSWYnwC

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (3-4-3): David Ochoa (GK); Erik Holt, Justen Glad, Toni Datkovic; Maikel Chang, Nick Besler, Everton Luiz, Aaron Herrera; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Rubio Rubin

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Austin FC's poor run of form means there should ostensibly be only one winner here.

Also Read

The hosts have simply not been able to churn out any consistency and Real Salt Lake should have too much firepower for them in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Austin FC 0-2 Real Salt Lake

Edited by Peter P