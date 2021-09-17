Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Looking to end their run of four straight defeats in the MLS, Austin FC welcome San Jose Earthquakes to the Q2 Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors, on the other hand, have failed to taste victory in their last three outings and will be seeking to end this dry spell.

Austin FC’s string of poor performances continued last time out as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Los Angeles FC.

In an end-to-end contest, Christian Arango and Daniel Musovski scored either side of Diego Fagundez to hand Los Angeles their third win on the trot.

It was the fourth consecutive defeat for Austin FC, who were beaten by FC Dallas, Vancouver Whitecaps and Houston Dynamo in their three previous games.

Josh Wolff’s men have now picked up three points from the last 24 available and this dire run sees them rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference table.

Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes’ run of inconsistent performances continued last time out as they fell to a narrow 4-3 defeat against Real Salt Lake.

Twenty-five-year-old forward Rubio Rubin put in a superb individual performance as he scored twice to inspire Real Salt Lake to all three points.

Matias Jesus Almeyda’s side have now failed to win any of their last three outings, losing twice and picking up a draw.

With 27 points from 24 outings, San Jose Earthquakes are currently 11th in the West, level on points with FC Dallas.

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with their first encounter ending in a goalless draw.

Austin FC Form Guide: W-L-L-L-L

San Jose Earthquakes Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Austin FC

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Danny Hoesen, Ben Sweat, Matt Besler, Aaron Schoenfeld and Ulises Segura, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Ben Sweat, Matt Besler, Danny Hoesen, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ulises Segura

Suspended: None

San Jose Earthquakes

The visitors' only injury concern remains goalkeeper Matt Bersamo, who has been ruled out through injury.

Injured: Matt Bersamo

Suspended: None

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Nick Lima, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez, Diego Fagundez

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Marcinkowski; Luciano Abecasis, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason; Shea Salinas, Tommy Thompson, Eric Remedi, Judson; Jackson Yueill, Cade Cowell, Jeremy Ebobisse

Austin FC vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Austin FC have become the whipping boys of the Western Conference and an abysmal run of five wins from 24 games sees them rooted to the bottom of the table. While San Jose Earthquakes are also not in the best of form, they have been the better side for most of the season.

Also Read

We predict the visitors will claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes

Edited by Peter P