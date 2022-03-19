Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting tips | 20th March 2022

Austin FC host the Seattle Sounders at the Q2 Stadium in MLS Western Conference action on Sunday.

The hosts failed to score for the first time this season as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Portland Timbers last week. They have scored five goals in their first two home games and will be hoping to return to goalscoring ways here.

The Seattle Sounders secured their first win of the campaign last week as they overcame Los Angeles Galaxy with a 3-2 win. They played out a 1-1 draw against Leon in their previous outing as they secured a place in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met just twice in MLS history. The first-ever encounter between the two sides in May last season ended in a goalless draw, while Seattle secured a 1-0 win in July last year.

Austin have won six of their last seven home matches and are on a four-game winning streak at Sunday's venue, scoring five goals in the last two games.

Seattle Sounders are winless in their last five away games in the league, losing thrice and playing out a couple of draws.

The hosts have completed the third-most passes in the league (1313) while the Sounders have completed 1097 passes this season.

The visiting side win the second-fewest aerial duels in the league (37.5%) while Austin win the third-fewest total duels per game (46.9%).

Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The hosts have the best goal difference in the competition to their name, having scored 10 goals and conceding just twice. They are winless against their northern rivals in two games and will be counting on the home advantage to come out on top here.

The Seattle Sounders continued their fine form in the CONCACAF Champions League as they qualified for the semi-finals, where they face New York City FC. This will be only their second away game this season and they failed to score in their previous away game at Real Salt Lake.

Given the form of both sides, it seems the game will end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards (Austin have 10 yellow cards in three games while Seattle have picked up nine yellow cards)

Edited by Peter P