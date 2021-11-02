Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Austin FC will host Sporting Kansas City at the Q2 Stadium in the Western Conference of the MLS on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a defeat away to FC Dallas on Saturday. Jesus Ferreira and Franco Jara scored to help Dallas complete a 2-1 comeback victory after Diego Fagundez had put the visitors ahead in the first half.

Sporting Kansas City fell to a defeat by the same scoreline in similar circumstances away to Minnesota United. The hosts scored two first-half goals to secure a comeback victory.

Despite the defeat, the Missouri outfit remain at the summit of the Western Conference with 58 points garnered from 32 matches. Austin FC occupy the opposite end of the spectrum on 28 points.

Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides and Austin FC will be looking to secure their first win against the Wizards.

Sporting Kansas City were victorious on one occasion, while one match in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

The draw came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 stalemate that saw Cecilio Dominguez and Damiel Sallol get on the scoresheet in June.

Austin FC form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Sporting Kansas City form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Austin FC

The hosts have several injury concerns ahead of the game against Sporting Kansas City. Matt Besler (concussion), Danny Hoesen (hip), Ben Sweat (ACL), Ulises Segura (knee), Rodney Redes and Aaron Schoenfeld (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Hector Jimenez is suspended due to the red card he received against FC Dallas.

Injuries: Matt Besler, Danny Hoesen, Ben Sweat, Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld, Rodney Redes

Suspension: Hector Jimenez

Sporting Kansas City

Alan Pulido and Jaylin Lindsey have been sidelined with knee and hamstring injuries respectively, while Felipe Hernandez is unavailable due to personal reasons.

Injuries: Alan Pulido, Jaylin Lindsey

Unavailable: Felipe Hernandez

Suspension: None

Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver (GK); Nick Lima, Jhohan Romana, Julio Cascante, Zan Kolmanic; Alexander Ring, Diego Fagundez, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez; Moussa Djitte

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia (GK); Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi; Remi Walter, Cameron Duke, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Johnny Russell, Gadi Kinda

Austin FC vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Despite having home advantage, Austin FC are unlikely to pose much of a threat to Sporting Kansas City.

The two sides have had markedly different performances throughout the season and the visitors are heavy favorites despite playing away from home. We are backing Peter Vermes' side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Austin FC 0-2 Sporting Kansas City

Edited by Peter P