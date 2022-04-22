Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Austin FC and Vancouver Whitecaps lock horns at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over the Whitecaps after losing their two meetings against Vancouver last season.

Austin's US Open Cup run came to an end when they were beaten 2-1 by San Antonio FC. They'll now turn their attention to the MLS, where they are unbeaten in four games, picking up eight points from a possible 12.

Off the back of an unconvincing pre-season run, Austin have enjoyed a solid start to their new league campaign. They sit second in the Western Conference standings with 14 points from seven games.

Vancouver, meanwhile, were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at CF Montreal last weekend. They have now lost four of their last five games, with a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on April 3 being the exception.

With four points from their opening seven games, Vancouver are 13th in the west, just one point above rock-bottom San Jose Earthquakes.

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between the two teams, with Vancouver claiming 2-1 victories in their two previous outings.

Austin are unbeaten in their last four MLS games, claiming two wins and two draws.

The Texas-based outfit head into the weekend on a run of five wins from their last six home games in the league since October.

Vancouver, meanwhile, have lost their last two games, shipping five goals and scoring three.

The Whitecaps are also yet to pick up any points away from home this season, losing their four games.

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their US Open Cup exit, Austin will look to restore some pride as they head to the MLS, where they have won their last two games. They face a visiting side that have lost all four away games this season, so Austin should come out victorious, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Austin FC 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Austin have managed just two clean sheets in eight games this season).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There were three goals scored in the previous two encounters between the two teams, so there could be a repeat of the same).

Edited by Bhargav