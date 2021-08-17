Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Vancouver Whitecaps are back in action with another important MLS match this week as they take on Austin FC on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled this season and cannot afford to lose this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The Whitecaps held San Jose Earthquakes to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch in this game.

Austin FC, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table and have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks. The Texas-based outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Real Salt Lake last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Austin FC have never played Vancouver Whitecaps in an MLS fixture and will have to adapt to a new opponent this week. The Texas side will play its first Canadian opponent this week and has a point to prove in this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps are not at their best at the moment and will want to make the most of Austin FC's poor form. Both teams have hit lows this season and will need to step up to the plate on Wednesday.

Austin FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-L-L

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-D-D-D

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Austin FC have a few injury concerns

Austin FC

Danny Hoesen and Ben Sweat are recuperating from long-term injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Julio Cascante was sent off against Real Salt Lake and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Ben Sweat, Danny Hoesen, Aaron Schoenfeld

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Julio Cascante

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Bruno Gaspar has made progress with his recovery and will be available for selection this weekend. Maxime Crepeau and Lucas Cavallini have returned from international duty and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Jhohan Romana, Hector Jimenez; Diego Fagundez, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez, Jared Stroud

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Andy Rose, Ranko Veselinovic, Jake Nerwinski; Janio Bikel, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Austin FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have shown slight improvement in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last six matches. The Canadians have won only one of these games, however, and will need to be clinical on Wednesday.

Austin FC have endured a dismal campaign and will need to play out of their skins this week. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-3 Vancouver Whitecaps

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi