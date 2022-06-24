Austin vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th June 2022

Austin will welcome FC Dallas to the Q2 Stadium in their MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

Bragging rights in this Texas derby will be at stake in this match and Austin will also be looking to secure their first win against their northern rivals. Both sides have enjoyed decent spells in league fixtures this season and are separated by just two points in the Western Conference standings.

Austin are in third place with 27 points while Dallas, fourth, have 25 points to their name. The home team have outscored the visitors 29-24 this season but Dallas boast a better defensive record, conceding three fewer goals than Austin (18).

Austin returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win against Montreal while Dallas suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Vancouver Whitecaps last time around.

Austin vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Texas-based rivals have locked horns three times in the MLS so far, with Dallas having a 100% record in this fixture.

The fixture has been a high-scoring affair with 13 goals scored in just three games, with Dallas contributing nine of those goals.

Austin's 1-0 win over Montreal on Saturday was their second win in its last six MLS matches (D1 L3) and helped end a run of six straight matches without a clean sheet.

Austin, on average, win the fewest aerial duels per match in the MLS (9.4) while Dallas have also not fared much better in this aspect winning 10.1 aerial duels per match.

Only Western Conference leaders LAFC have recorded more wins (9) than Austin (8) in the MLS this season.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in FC Dallas's last four away games in the MLS.

Austin vs FC Dallas Prediction

Austin have had just one loss to their name at home this term and have scored in all but one of their games on home turf. The odds of them scoring and avoiding a defeat in this match look good.

FC Dallas @FCDallas 6 goals in 2 games at Q2 Stadium. 6 goals in 2 games at Q2 Stadium. https://t.co/TrLr8c306q

Dallas have just two wins in their travels this season but their away form has improved slightly in recent fixtures. After failing to score in the first three away games of the campaign, they have scored nine in the last four.

Given their superior record in this fixture, they are likely to score in this match. But a fourth win in a row against the hosts seems unlikely and a high-scoring draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Austin 2-2 FC Dallas.

Austin vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score in the second half - Yes.

