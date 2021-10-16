Austin FC vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Austin FC will host Minnesota United at the Q2 Stadium in the Western Conference of the MLS on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake at the same ground before the international break. A Cecilio Dominguez brace gave the Texas outfit all three points.

Minnesota United suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Colorado Rapids last Sunday. A second-half fightback saw the 10-man visitors claw back from a one-goal halftime deficit to snatch all three points.

Despite the defeat, Minnesota United sit in seventh spot and have accrued 38 points from 28 games. Austin FC still occupy bottom place in the Western Conference table and have just 25 points to their name.

Austin FC vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides and they each have one win to their name.

Their most recent fixture came in June when two first-half goals gave Minnesota United a 2-0 victory on their own ground.

Austin's victory over Real Salt Lake made it two wins from their last eight matches. Minnesota are currently on a three-game winless run.

Austin FC form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Minnesota United form guide: L-D-L-W-W

Austin FC vs Minnesota United Team News

Austin FC

The hosts have five players ruled out due to injuries. Matt Besler (concussion), Danny Hoesen (hip), Ben Sweat (ACL), Ulises Segura (knee) and Aaron Schoenfeld (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Daniel Pereira's injury-time yellow card in the victory over Real Salt Lake meant he was suspended for accumulated bookings.

Injuries: Matt Besler, Danny Hoesen, Ben Sweat, Ulises Segura, Aaron Schoenfeld

Suspension: Daniel Pereira

Minnesota United

Romain Metanire, Jukka Raitala, Robin Lod, Michael Boxall and Dayne St. Clair are all unavailable following their international exertions.

Injuries: None

Unavailable: Romain Metanire, Jukka Raitala, Robin Lod, Michael Boxall, Dayne St. Clair

Suspension: None

Austin FC vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver (GK); Hector Jimenez, Jhohan Romana, Julio Cascante, Nick Lima; Alexander Ring, Diego Fagundez, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez; Moussa Djitte

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller (GK); Brent Kallman, Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Wil Trapp; Jacori Hayes, Osvaldo Alonso; Franco Fragapane, Ethan Finlay, Niko Hansen; Adrien Hunou

Austin FC vs Minnesota United Prediction

Austin FC were on an upward trajectory before the international break, while Minnesota United have not been entirely convincing in recent matches.

Neither of the two teams have a distinct edge in the game, leaving it all to play for on Saturday. Although one side could secure a win, a low-scoring stalemate is the most likely result.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-1 Minnesota United

