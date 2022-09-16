Austin  vs Nashville SC Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September, 2022

Austin host Nashville SC at the Q2 Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having had strong seasons so far.

Austin are currently 2nd in the Western Conference, seven points behind Los Angeles FC at the top of the table. Josh Wolff's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having only won two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Nashville on Saturday.

Nashville SC are currently 4th in the Western Conference, eight points behind their opponents. Gary Smith's side have been in strong form of late and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to extend their streak with a win against Austin on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game and that should make for an entertaining contest.

Austin vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nashville have come away as winners in both their previous meetings against Austin.

Nashville beat Austin 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Hany Mukhtar's brace and a goal from Walker Zimmerman were enough to secure the victory on the night.

Austin have the best attack in the conference, having scored 63 goals in their 31 games so far this season.

Nashville have the third best defense in the conference, having only conceded 38 goals in their 31 games so far this season

Austin vs Nashville SC Prediction

Despite the difference in their current form, both sides are similar in terms of quality and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Austin will be without Freddie Kleemann due to injury. Meanwhile, Walker Zimmerman is suspended for Nashville, with Ake Loba unavailable for the game.

We predict a tight game, with Austin coming away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Austin 2-1 Nashville SC

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Austin vs Nashville SC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Austin Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Austin boast the best attack in the conference, while Nashville have the fourth-best attack)

Tip 3 - Sebastian Driussi and Hany Mukhtar to score/assist (The Austin midfielder has 20 goals and five assists in 31 games so far this season. Meanwhile, the Nashville forward is the leading scorer in the MLS with 22 goals, while also providing seven assists in his 30 games so far this season)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adit Jaganathan