Austin vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Austin will welcome the Portland Timbers to the Q2 Stadium in their upcoming MLS Western Conference fixture on Wednesday.

The home team returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-1 win over Los Angeles FC in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday. They are inching closer to securing a playoff berth for the first time in their history and a win here will do the trick.

The visitors also returned to winning ways in their previous outing as they overcame the Seattle Sounders with a 2-1 win. Every game going forward holds significance for them and they are fighting to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Austin vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths four times in the MLS. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment, with a couple of wins for either side. All but one of the meetings between the two sides have produced over 2.5 goals. Both wins for Austin and Portland came in their home games, with Austin scoring seven goals in their two home games.

The last two meetings between them took place at Providence Park, where Austin failed to find the back of the net.

Austin form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Portland Timbers form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Austin vs Portland Timbers Team News

Austin

Freddy Kleeman and Hector Jimenez are sidelined with knee injuries and not expected to start here. Washington Corozo started from the bench last time around and might get the nod to start here.

SEA loss or tie v. ORL

NSH loss v. COL

LA loss v. TOR + RSL loss v. MIN + NSH tie v. COL #AustinFC can clinch a berth in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Wednesday with a win v. Portland AND any one of the following scenarios:SEA loss or tie v. ORLNSH loss v. COLLA loss v. TOR + RSL loss v. MIN + NSH tie v. COL #AustinFC can clinch a berth in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Wednesday with a win v. Portland AND any one of the following scenarios:▪️ SEA loss or tie v. ORL▪️ NSH loss v. COL▪️ LA loss v. TOR + RSL loss v. MIN + NSH tie v. COL https://t.co/C2LB4vEO0A

Injured: Freddy Kleemann, Hector Jimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Portland Timbers

Nathan Fogaça and Felipe Mora are out with ankle and knee injuries. Meanwhile, Diego Gutierrez is expected to sit this one out with an undisclosed injury.

Injured: Nathan Fogaça, Felipe Mora, Diego Gutierrez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Austin vs Portland Timbers Predicted XIs

Austin (4-2-3-1): Brad Stuver (GK); Nick Lima, Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Jon Gallagher; Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring; Diego Fagundez, Sebastian Driussi, Ethan Finlay; Maximiliano Urruti

Portland Timbers (4-2-3-1): Aljaž Ivačič; Bill Tuiloma, Dario Župarić, Zac McGraw, Claudio Bravo; Eryk Williamson, Diego Chará; Santiago Moreno, Yimmi Chará, Sebastián Blanco; Dairon Asprilla

Austin vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Los Verdes have one of the best home records in the MLS and also boast a solid attacking record with 59 goals to their name. They have suffered just two losses at home this season and in their last seven games at home, have scored 21 goals.

The Portland Timbers have one of the poorest away records in the competition and have just two wins in their travels this term. Taking the form of the two teams and their record into consideration, the game should end in a win for the home team.

Prediction: Austin 3-1 Portland Timbers

