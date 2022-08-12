Austin vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13, 2022

Second-placed Austin will host last-placed Sporting Kansas City at the Q Stadium in the MLS Western Conference on Saturday.

In the clash between two teams from opposite ends of the standings, the hosts have an advantage and are strong favourites. However, Sporting are capable of surprising the free-scoring Austin team here.

Austin have bounced back well from their 4-3 loss to the New York Red Bulls last month. They've picked up a win and a draw in two games since then, including a six-goal thriller against San Jose Earthquakes in their last outing.

Sporting, meanwhile, put in a spirited display to down Los Angeles Galaxy 4-2, which snapped a three-game losing run.

Austin vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times across competitions. Austin lead 2-1 in wins, while one game has been drawn.

Austin have scored 50 goals in their 24 league games, the best-attacking record in the league this season. Meanwhile, Kansas City have scored just 23 times in 25 games, the worst record in the league.

Austin became just the second time in MLS history to score 50 or more goals at this stage of the competition.

Austin have lost just once in their last ten games, while Kansas City have lost five times in the same period.

Austin have scored at least three goals in their last three home games. Sporting, meanwhile, have failed to score in two of their last four away outings.

Austin vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Just one of four games between the two teams have been played at the Q2 Stadium, which Austin won 3-1. They have recorded back-to-back wins against the visitors, including a 2-0 win in their first meeting this season just a fortnight ago.

Apart from having the worst goalscoring record in the Western Conference, Kansas City also have the second-worst defensive record, conceding 44 goals. Considering the difference in form between the two teams, an easy win for Austin is on the cards, with both teams likely to score.

Prediction: Austin 3-1 Sporting Kansas City

Austin vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin.

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Austin to score first - Yes.

Tip 5: Sebastian Driussi to score any time - Yes.

