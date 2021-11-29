Australia vs USWNT prediction, preview, team news and more | International Women's friendlies 2021 

Australia Women and the USWNT will trade tackles in an international women's friendly at the Newcastle International Sports Center on Tuesday.

The two sides clashed in a first leg friendly on Saturday which saw the US Women secure a 3-0 victory in Sydney. Ashley Hatch, Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan all got on the scoresheet to guide the world champions to victory.

Prior to that, they were emphatic in a 6-0 victory over South Korea Women in October that marked the end of the legendary Carli Lloyd's iconic career.

Australia Women played out a 2-2 draw with Brazil in a friendly in October that saw them throw away a two-goal lead.

Australia vs USWNT Head-to-Head

The USWNT have seven wins from 11 previous matches against Australia Women. Three matches ended in a share of the spoils while Tuesday's hosts have a sole win to their name.

Their most recent meeting came on Saturday when the USA secured a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The world champions are currently on a six-game unbeaten run, winning five since being eliminated from the Olympic Games by Canada. Australia Women have won just one of their last six matches.

Australia Women form guide: L-D-W-L-L

USWNT form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Australia vs USWNT Team News

Australia

Coach Tony Gustavsson called up 25 players for the Matildas to dispute the pair of friendlies against the USA. The squad is headlined by team captain and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

USWNT

Coach Vlatko Andonovski named a heavily-rotated 23-woman squad to dispute the games against Australia.

Regulars like Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe were all excluded.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Australia vs USWNT Predicted XI

Australia Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Teagan Micah (GK); Stephanie Catley, Courtney Nevin, Jessika Nash, Ellie Carpenter; Emily van Egmund; Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Tammeka Yallop, Kyah Simon; Sam Kerr

USWNT Predicted XI (4-3-3): Casey Murphy (GK); Emily Fox, Tierna Davidson, Alana Cook, Emily Sonnett; Lindsey Horan, Andi Sullivan, Rose Lavelle; Lynn Williams, Ashley Hatch, Margaret Williams-Purce

Australia vs USWNT Prediction

Despite the absence of several key regulars, the USWNT are still distinctly superior to Australia and this much was evident in the first leg meeting on Saturday.

The home side will look to get their pound of flesh back but the difference in quality could shine through again. We are backing the USWNT to cruise to another comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Australia Women 1-3 USWNT

Edited by Peter P