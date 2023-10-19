Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023

Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers are back in action in the Premier League when they square off at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (October 21).

Bournemouth's poor early-season form continued last time out when they fell to a disappointing 3-0 loss against Everton at Goodison Park.

Andoni Iraola’s side are one of just two sides yet to taste victory in the Premier League this season, losing five of eight games. With just three points from a possible 24, Bournemouth are 19th in the league table, two points above rock-bottom Sheffield United.

Wolverhampton, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with high-flying Aston Villa just before the international break. Before that, Gary O'Neil’s side stunned Manchester City to a 2-1 victory on September 30 to end their four-game winless run across competitions.

Wolves have picked up two wins and lost four of their eight Premier League games this seaso and are 14th in the league table.

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 17 meetings, Bournemouth lead 7-6.

Bournemouth are winless in 12 Premier League games, losing nine, since a 4-1 win in April over Leeds United.

Wolves have won one of their last five away games across competitions this season, losing three.

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

Coming off two consecutive impressive results in the league, Wolves head into the weekend full of confidence. They take on a floundering Bournemouth side who are without a win this season and should claim all three points.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves

Bournemouth vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wolves to win

Tip 2: Game to over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Wolves’ last seven games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Wolves’ last six games.)