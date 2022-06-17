CF Montreal vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th June 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as CF Montreal play host to Austin FC at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

The Impact head into the game on a two-match winning streak, while the visitors are winless in their last three outings.

Montreal maintained their solid run on home turf, claiming a thrilling 4-3 victory over FC Cincinnati in their last outing on May 29.

That followed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Forge FC on May 26, which saw the Impact progress to the Canadian Championship semifinals.

Montreal have kicked off their MLS campaign strongly, finding themselves third in the Eastern Conference standingsm with 23 points from 14 games.

Meanwhile, Austin were on the receiving end of a 4-1 defeat against Mexican outfit Pachuca in a friendly on Sunday.

They have now failed to win their last three outings across competitions, claiming one draw and two losses. With 24 points from 14 games, Austin are fourth in the Western Conference standings, five points off first-placed Los Angeles FC.

CF Montreal vs Austin FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Montreal and Austin, so both teams will look to begin their rivalry on a high.

The hosts head into the game on a run of consecutive victories, scoring seven goals and conceding three.

Austin, meanwhile, have failed to win their last three outings, losing twice and claiming a draw since a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on May 19.

Montreal have won all but one of their last six home outings, with a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake on May 22 being the only exception.

Austin, meanwhile, have managed just one win from their last three away games, losing twice.

CF Montreal vs Austin FC Prediction

Montreal and Austin have enjoyed solid starts to their respective campaigns, finding themselves in the upper echelons of the Eastern and Western Conference standings respectively. However, the visitors have suffered a slump in recent weeks, so Montreal could come away with a victory.

Prediction: CF Montreal 3-1 Austin FC.

CF Montreal vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montreal.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in both Montreal and Austin's last five games).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Montreal have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven of their last eight outings).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far