CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13, 2022

CF Montreal and Chicago Fire will go head-to-head at the Saputo Stadium on Tuesday in the MLS.

The Fire have lost their last three meetings against the hosts and will look to end this poor run.

Montreal were denied a second win on the bounce on Saturday, as they played out a 2-2 draw with Columbus Crew.

Before that, they saw their eight-game unbeaten run come to an end on September 1 courtesy of a 1-0 loss against New York Red Bulls before claiming a 4-3 win away to Toronto FC four days later.

With 53 points from 30 games, Montreal are second in the Eastern Conference standings, ten points off first-placed Philadelphia Union, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Chicago returned to winning ways last time out, as they saw off Inter Miami 3-1 on home turf.

Before that, the Fire were on a five-game winless run, claiming two points from a possible 15. With 35 points from 30 games, Chicago are 12th in the East, level on points with 11th-placed Charlotte FC.

CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Montreal boasts a superior record in this fixture, claiming 11 wins from the last 24 meetings.

Chicago have picked up seven wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Montreal are on a three-game winning streak against the Fire and are unbeaten in their last four clashes since August 2019.

Chicago have failed to win their last three away games, claiming two points from a possible nine .

Montreal are unbeaten in all but one of their of last 11 games in the MLS, claiming seven wins and three draws.

CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Montreal have been near impenetrable on their home turf, claiming seven wins and three draws in their last 11 games. They have enjoyed success in this fixture recently and should see off the Fire once again.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-0 Chicago Fire

CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montreal

Tip 2: First to score - Montreal (Montreal have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games against the Fire.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of their last eight clashes.)

