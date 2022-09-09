CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2022

CF Montreal will play host to Columbus Crew at the Saputo Stadium in the MLS on Saturday.

The Crew head into the weekend unbeaten in their last six games across competitions and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Montreal returned to winning ways, seeing off Toronto FC 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller on Monday. That followed a 1-0 loss against New York Red Bulls on September 1, which snapped their three-game winning streak.

With 52 points from 29 games, Montreal are second in the East, eight points off first-placed Philadelphia Union.

Columbus, meanwhile, were involved in a share of the spoils for the fourth time in five games, playing out a goalless draw with Chicago Fire. They are now unbeaten in their last six games, claiming four draws and two wins since a 2-1 home loss against Montreal on August 4.

With 40 points from 28 games, Columbus are sixth in the East, one point above seventh-placed Cincinnati in the final playoffs spot.

CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 26 meetings between the two teams, Columbus boast a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Montreal have picked up ten wins in this period, while four games have ended all square.

The Crew head into the weekend unbeaten in their last six league games, picking up two wins and four draws.

Montreal have won all but one of their last five games, with a 1-0 loss against New York Red Bulls on September 1 being the exception.

However, they have managed just one win in their last four home games, picking up two draws and losing once.

CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Montreal dug deep to claim a hard-earned victory over Toronto FC last time out and will head into Saturday's game with renewed confidence. Montreal shoild continue with their momentum and claim all three points.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-1 Columbus Crew

CF Montreal vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montreal

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their previous five encounters.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the last ten meetings between the two teams.)

