CF Montreal vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as CF Montreal take on a struggling DC United outfit in an important clash at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

CF Montreal vs DC United Preview

CF Montreal are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts edged New England Revolution to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

DC United, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in abysmal form this year. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

CF Montreal vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CF Monteal have a slight edge over DC United and have won nine out of the 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's eight victories.

CF Montreal have won their only game against DC United by a 2-1 margin this season and have achieve a league double over their opponents on only two occasions in the past.

CF Monteal have lost only one of their last 13 matches in the MLS in a run dating back to July this year.

DC United have suffered a league-high 19 defeats in the MLS this year and another defeat would produce the fourth 20-loss season in the club's history.

CF Montreal scored the 59th goal of their MLS season against New England Revolution last week - seven more than they have managed in any season in the club's history.

DC United have failed to find the back of the net in seven of their last nine matches on the road in the MLS.

CF Montreal vs DC United Prediction

CF Montreal have been in excellent form so far this season and could potentially contend for the league title. The Canadian outfit has an impressive squad at its disposal and will be intent on finishing the regular season on a positive note.

DC United have struggled this year and will need to play out of their skins to pull off a resurgence in their last two league games this season. CF Montreal are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-0 DC United

CF Montreal vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - CF Montreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: CF Montreal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Kei Kamara to score - Yes

