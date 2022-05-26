CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips - 28th May 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as CF Montreal play host to FC Cincinnati at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off progressing to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Championship and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Montreal continued their charge to the Canadian Championship title, as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Forge FC in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

They'll now turn their attention to the MLS, where they are on a two-match losing streak, suffering defeats against Nashville and Real Salt Lake respectively. With 20 points from 12 games, Montreal are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, one point and two places above their visitors on Saturday.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, were sent crashing back down to earth in the MLS, as they suffered a 3-2 loss to New England Revolution last time out.

Before that, they were on a four-game winning streak in the league, scoring seven goals and conceding one. Cincinnati head into the weekend unbeaten in four away games, picking up three wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss at Charlotte FC in March.

CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last seven meetings between the two teams, Cincinnati hold a slightly superior record in this fixture.

Montreal have picked up two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Montreal are unbeaten in their last three games against Cincinnati, claiming two wins and one draw.

Montreal boast the joint-best attacking record in the Eastern Conference standings, scoring 24 times in 13 games.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last four away games in the MLS, picking up ten points from a possible 12.

CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Buoyed by their win in the Canadian Championship, Montreal will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to end their two-game losing streak in the league. The visitors, meanwhile, are in fine form on the road, so they could do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-2 FC Cincinnati.

CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings,)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been more than five bookings in four of their last five clashes).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav