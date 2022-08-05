CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2022

CF Montreal and Inter Miami will go head-to-head in the MLS at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

Wilfried Nancy’s side head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four outings and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF



Montreal returned to winning ways in the MLS, edging out Columbus Crew 2-1 on Thursday.

That followed a goalless draw with New York City FC on July 31 that saw their two-game winning run come to an end. With 39 points from 23 games, Montreal are third in the Eastern Conference, six points off first-placed Philadelphia Union.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF



Meanwhile, Miami found their feet last time out, claiming a 1-0 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.

Before that, they were on a three-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing twice. Miami head into the weekend winless in all but one of their last nine away games across competitions, losing six and drawing two.

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Montreal boast a superior record in this fixture, picking up four wins in the last five meetings between the two teams.

Miami’s only victory in this fixture came in August 2021, when they saw off Nancy’s men 2-1 on home turf.

The Herons head into the weekend winless in all but one of their last four games, claiming one draw and two losses.

Montreal are unbeaten in four games, claiming three wins and a draw since a 2-1 loss against Sporting Kansas City in July.

Miami have managed just one win in their last nine away games, losing six and drawing two.

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Prediction

Miami, who have struggled to grind out results away from home, face a stern test against a Montreal team who have won four of their last five meetings. The hosts should to come away with a slender victory, albeit by an odd goal.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-1 Inter Miami.

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montreal.

Tip 2: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Miami’s last eight games).

Tip 4: First to score - Montreal (Montreal have opened the scoring in four of their last five games).

