CF Montreal vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2022

Inter Miami are back in action with another pre-season friendly this weekend as they take on CF Montreal on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and have a point to prove in this fixture.

CF Montreal secured a tenth-place finish in the MLS Eastern Conference standings last year and will look to improve this season. The Canadian outfit played out a 2-2 draw against New York City FC last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, finished in 11th place in the league table last season and also failed to meet expectations in the MLS. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against DC United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

CF Montreal have an impressive record against Inter Miami and have won three out of four matches played between the two teams. Inter Miami have managed only one victory against CF Montreal and will need to cut the deficit on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami. CF Montreal were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

CF Montreal form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Inter Miami form guide: L-W-W-L-L

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Team News

Toronto FC v CF Montreal: 2021 Canadian Championship Final

CF Montreal

Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette, and Zachary Brault-Guillard are on international duty and will be unavailable for selection. Mason Toye is currently injured and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Mason Toye

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette, Zachary Brault-Guillard

Inter Miami have a point to prove

Inter Miami

Inter Miami have signed DeAndre Yedlin this weekend but the defender will not be available for this game. Jairo Quintero and Damion Lowe are playing their parts in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Ian Fray, Joevin Jones

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: DeAndre Yedlin, Jairo Quintero, Damion Lowe

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): James Pantemis; Joel Waterman, Karifa Yao, Keesean Ferdinand, Zorhan Bassong; Rida Zouhir, Victor Wanyama, Ahmed Hamdi; Joaquin Torres, Matko Miljevic, Sunusi Ibrahim

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-3-3): Clement Diop; Ryan Sailor, Kieran GibbsChristopher McVey, Aime Mabika; Victor Ulloa, Jean Mota, Brek Shea; Robbie Robinson, Ariel Lassiter, Gonzalo Higuain

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have a unique blend of youth and experience in their ranks and have revamped their squad ahead of the new season. Phil Neville's charges are yet to justify their potential in the MLS and will look to meet expectations this year.

CF Montreal are perfectly capable of packing a punch on their day but will have to do without a few international stars on Friday. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: CF Montreal 1-1 Inter Miami

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi