CF Montreal vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

CF Montreal play host to New England Revolution at the Saputo Stadium in round 29 of the MLS on Wednesday.

The hosts will be desperate to get one over their visitors, having lost each of the last five meetings between the sides.

CF Montreal failed to make it four straight wins in all competitions as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew.

Prior to that, Wilfried Nancy’s side claimed a 3-1 win over HFX Wanderers FC in the quarter-finals of the Canadian Championship.

With 37 wins from 26 games, Montreal are currently in the final playoff spot, one point above eighth-placed Atlanta United.

Meanwhile, New England Revolution continued their charge for the conference title last time out as they claimed a 2-1 win over Orlando City.

Bruce Arena’s men are unbeaten in each of their last five games, picking up four wins and scoring nine goals in that time.

They currently lead the way in the division with a 14-point cushion on the second-placed Seattle Sounders.

CF Montreal vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head

With 10 wins from their last 27 encounters, New England Revolution head into the game as the dominant side in the history of this fixture.

Montreal have picked up 10 wins, while three games have ended all square.

CF Montreal Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

New England Revolution Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

CF Montreal vs New England Revolution Team News

CF Montreal

The hosts remain without the services of Aljaz Struna, Ballou Tabla, Mason Toye and Robert Orri Thorkelsson, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Aljaz Struna, Robert Orri Thorkelsson, Ballou Tabla, Mason Toye

Suspended: None

New England Revolution

The Revs will take to the pitch without Emmanuel Boateng and Lucas Maciel, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Emmanuel Boateng, Lucas Maciel

Suspended: None

CF Montreal vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sebastian Breza; Kamal Miller, Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere, Victor Wanyama, Samuele Piette, Zachary Brault-Guillard; Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquin Torres; Romell Quioto

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Knighton; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara, Maciel; Tajon Buchanan, Gustavo Bou, Teal Bunbury

CF Montreal vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have maintained their superb run of results and are en route to clinching the conference title. CF Montreal have also enjoyed a solid campaign and will fancy their chances of getting something from the league leaders.

However, considering the gulf in class and quality between the two squads, we predict the Revs will claim all three points and maintain their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: CF Montreal 1-2 New England Revolution

