CF Montreal vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd October 2022

The MLS is back in action with a semi-final fixture this weekend as CF Montreal lock horns with an impressive New York City FC side in a crucial clash at the Saputo Stadium on Sunday.

CF Montreal vs New York City FC Preview

CF Montreal finished in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Canadian outfit eased past Orlando City by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York City FC, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in the league table and have also stepped up to the plate this season. The Pigeons thrashed Inter Miami by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

CF Montreal vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have an excellent record against CF Montreal and have won 12 of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to CF Montreal's two victories.

The previous game between the two teams this season ended in a 0-0 draw and was CF Montreal's second clean sheet against New York City FC in 16 MLS games.

CF Montreal have won all their five playoffs games at home in the MLS and have outscored their opponents by a 10-3 margin in these matches.

New York City FC secured their fourth consecutive victory in the MLS against Inter Miami and have scored an impressive 10 goals during this period.

New York City FC are unbeaten in their last four playoff fixtures away from home but did have to contend with penalty shoot-outs in three of these matches.

Djordje Mihailovic has scored a goal in his last two MLS games and has registered an assist in each of his last three matches in the competition.

CF Montreal vs New York City FC Prediction

CF Montreal have exceeded expectations this season and will be intent on reaching the final. The Canadians have historically struggled in this fixture and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York City FC have hit a purple patch in recent weeks and will need to step up yet again in this match. CF Montreal have been more consistent over the course of the season, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: CF Montreal 3-2 New York City FC

CF Montreal vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - CF Montreal

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Djordje Mihailovic to score - Yes

