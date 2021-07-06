CF Montreal vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as CF Montreal play host to New York City FC at the Exploria Stadium on Wednesday.

CF Montreal head into the game fresh off beating Inter Miami on Sunday, while New York City FC claimed a 2-1 victory over DC United.

CF Montreal returned to winning ways on Sunday as they claimed a hard-earned 1-0 victory over bottom-dwellers Inter Miami.

In a cagey affair in Montreal, Canadian midfielder Mathieu Choiniere scored the only goal of the game to condemn Inter Miami to a fifth straight loss.

After winning only one of their opening six outings this campaign, Wilfried Nancy’s men have been in decent form in recent weeks. They head into Wednesday’s game unbeaten in their last four outings, picking up two wins and two draws.

The slight resurgence has seen CF Montreal rise to eighth place in the Eastern Conference, level on points with New York Red Bulls in the final playoff spot.

New York City, on the other hand, picked up a second straight win last time out as they fought back from one goal down to beat DC United 2-1 on home turf.

After falling behind in the ninth minute, Keaton Parks restored parity in the 84th minute, before Thiago Andrade completed the comeback in the fifth minute of extra time.

Ronny Diella’s men have now picked up three wins from their last four outings. Their fine run of results has seen them surge to fifth place in the log, one point ahead of Wednesday’s hosts.

CF Montreal vs New York City FC Head-To-Head

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides. New York City have been the superior side, claiming seven wins, while Montreal have managed just one. Four games have ended in draws.

CF Montreal Form Guide: L-W-D-D-W

New York City Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

CF Montreal vs New York City Team News

CF Montreal

Head coach Wilfried Nancy will be unable to call upon the services of Joel Waterman, Ballou Tabla and Erik Hurtado, who have been ruled out through injuries. Goalkeeper Clement Diop is also a doubt as he battles a thigh problem.

Injured: Joel Waterman, Ballou Tabla, and Erik Hurtado

Doubtful: Clement Diop

Suspended: None

New York City

New York City FC will be without the services of Heber and Gedion Zelalem due to injuries, while Alexander Callens is on international duty with Peru.

Injured: Heber, Gedion Zelalem

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Alexander Callens

CF Montreal vs New York City Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sebastian Breza; Rudy Camacho, Aljaz Struna, Kamal Miller; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mustafa Kizza, Samuel Piette, Victor Wanyama, Djordje Mihailovic; Bjorn Johnsen, Mason Toye

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Maxime Chanot, James Sands, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

CF Montreal vs New York City FC Prediction

Both sides have been rejuvenated in recent weeks and will be aiming to continue their surge up the table with another win.

This is likely to be a closely fought and entertaining contest, and we predict the spoils will be shared as they head into the game in similar form.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-2 New York City FC

