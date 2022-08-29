CF Montreal vs New York RB Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2022 

CF Montreal will welcome New York RB to the Saputo Stadium for an MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Wednesday.

The home side secured maximum points in a 2-0 away victory over Chicago Fire over the weekend. Ismael Kone and Romell Quioto scored first-half goals to inspire the Canadians to the win.

New York Red Bulls secured a comeback victory in a 3-1 home win over Inter Miami. Gonzalo Higuain put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute but Alejandro Pozuelo's red card 10 minutes later paved the way for the hosts to come back.

Lewis Morgan leveled the scores just before halftime. Daniel Edelman and Caden Clark also found the back of the net either side of Kyle Duncan's dismissal.

The win saw the Red Bulls solidify their quest to finish in the Eastern Conference playoffs spots. They have 44 points and sit in fourth spot. CF Montreal are second and have 49 points to show for their efforts in 27 matches.

CF Montreal vs New York RB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 27 occasions in the past and have an even record with 12 wins apiece.

CF Montreal are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run, winning six matches in this sequence.

New York Red Bulls have the best away record in the Eastern Conference, with 27 points garnered from 14 matches on the road.

Eight of the last 10 head-to-head matches involving both sides have witnessed three or more goals scored.

Each of New York Red Bulls' last three league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

CF Montreal vs New York RB Prediction

The two sides are on an impressive run of form and are both in strong contention to qualify for the playoffs.

CF Montreal have been the more consistent side and are currently the most in-form team in the Eastern Conference. They are slight favorites to emerge triumphant but New York RB's strong form on the road means the game is likely to be a close call.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-2 New York RB

CF Montreal vs New York RB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both Teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 10.5 corner kicks

