CF Montreal vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th October 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with an impressive CF Montreal outfit in an important playoff at Saputo Stadium on Sunday.

CF Montreal vs Orlando City Preview

Orlando City finished in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Lions edged Columbus Crew to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

CF Montreal, on the other hand, have managed a second-place finish in the league table this season and have been in excellent form this season. The Canadian outfit eased past Inter Miami by a 3-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

CF Montreal vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a slight edge over CF Montreal and have won nine out of the 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to CF Montreal's eight victories.

Orlando City have an impressive recent record against CF Montreal and have won five of their last seven matches that have been played between the two teams.

Teams from the USA have won only two of the 12 playoff matches that have been played in Canada in MLS history.

CF Montreal are currently on a winning streak of four matches in the MLS - their first such streak in over four years.

Orlando City have managed to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive season but are yet to register a post-season victory during this period.

Ercan Kara has been prolific for Orlando City this season and is their leading goalscorer with 11 goals in the MLS.

CF Montreal vs Orlando City Prediction

CF Montreal have an excellent squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best in the coming weeks. The Canadian outfit is in impressive form and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Orlando City can pack a punch on their day and have managed to turn their campaign around over the past month. CF Montreal have been the better team this season, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-1 Orlando City

CF Montreal vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - CF Montreal

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: CF Montreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ercan Kara to score - Yes

