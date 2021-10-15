CF Montreal vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Montreal host Philadelphia Union at Saputo Stadium for a clash in the MLS on Saturday, looking to build on their latest victory.

A quickfire double by in-form striker Romell Quioto helped the Canadian outfit come from behind and secure a 2-1 victory over Atalanta United in their last game before the international break.

They arrested their two-game losing streak and brought their campaign back on track, while the side moved up to seventh place in the league table with 40 points.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five domestic clashes and sit in third place with 45 points from 28 games.

CF Montreal vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head

Montreal have won nine of their previous 23 clashes with Philadelphia, who've beaten them only seven times before.

When the sides met in August for their first-leg encounter, they played out a 1-1 stalemate in Philadelphia.

CF Montreal Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Philadelphia Union Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

CF Montreal vs Philadelphia Team News

CF Montreal

The Canadian side will be without a few players due to injuries, including one of their top-scorers in Mason Toye, who's nursing a shoulder problem.

Robert Thorkelsson (adductor), Jean Aniel Assi (quadriceps) and Ahmed Hamdi (adductor) are also on the casualty list.

If that wasn't enough, Finnish winger Lassi Lappalainen is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

But on the bright side, left-back Kai Wagner will return from his suspension.

Injured: Mason Toye, Robert Thorkelsson, Jean Aniel Assi, Ahmed Hamdi and Lassi Lappalainen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Philadelphia Union

The Zolos have a better bill of health with only two players currently nursing injuries. Midfield duo Ilsinho (hamstring) and Cory Burke (ankle) will be missing.

American shotstopper Joe Bendk is doubtful with a problem with his toe.

Injured: Ilsinho and Cory Burke

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

CF Montreal vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

CF Montreal (3-4-2-1): Sebastian Breza; Joel Waterman, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Samuel Piette, Victor Wanyama, Mathieu Choinière; Joaquín Torres, Matko Miljevic; Romell Quioto.

Philadelphia Union (3-4-1-2): Matt Freese; Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliot, Stuart Findlay; Nathan Harriel, Alejandro Bedoya, Jack McGlynn, Leon Flach; Paxten Aaronson; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybyłko.

CF Montreal vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

While Montreal are a lethal outfit, it's their leaky backline that has cost them this season.

Philadelphia will be looking to exploit that weakness and we expect them to clinch all three points.

Prediction: CF Montreal 1-2 Philadelphia Union

