CF Montreal vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Fresh off the back of seeing their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end, CF Montreal will play host to Real Salt Lake at the Saputo Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game winless in their last five games on the road in the MLS and will look to end their dry spell.

Montreal saw their unbeaten run come to an end on Thursday, falling to a 2-1 defeat at Nashville SC.

Before that, they were unbeaten in their last nine outings, picking up six wins and three draws. With 20 points from 12 games, Montreal are third in the Eastern Conference standings, one point off first-placed Philadelphia Union.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake returned to winning ways last time out, edging out Austin FC 2-1 on home turf.

Before that, the Claret and Cobalt saw their two-match unbeaten run come to an end following a 2-0 loss at Nashville on May 8. Salt Lake are fifth in the Western Conference standings, picking up 19 points from their 12 games.

CF Montreal vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from their last eight meetings between the two teams, Montreal hold the upper hand in this fixture.

Salt Lake have picked up two wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Montreal are unbeaten in their last five games against the Clarets and Cobalt, claiming three wins and two draws since a 3-1 defeat in 2014.

Montreal head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive victories on home turf, scoring eight goals and conceding three.

Salt Lake are winless in their last five games on the road, picking up two draws and losing three away games since a 3-2 win at New England Revolution in March.

CF Montreal vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Montreal will back themselves to return to winning ways against a Real Salt Lake team that have won just one of their seven away games this season. They should extend their dominance over the visitors and come away with a comfortable win on Sunday.

Prediction: CF Montreal 3-1 Real Salt Lake.

CF Montreal vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - CF Montreal.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last seven games).

Tip 3: First to score - Montreal (Montreal have opened the scoring in four of the last five meetings between the two teams).

Edited by Bhargav