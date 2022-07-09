CF Montreal vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sporting Kansas City lock horns with an impressive CF Montreal outfit at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

CF Montreal vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

CF Montreal are currently in third place in the MLS Eastern Conference league standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The hosts suffered a shock 4-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

CF Montreal vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have a good record against CF Montreal and have won 17 of the 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to CF Montreal's 12 victories.

Sporting Kansas City have lost 10 of their first 19 matches this season and have suffered three defeats in their last two matches at the Children's Mercy Park.

Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi have scored 12 of Sporting Kansas City's last 15 goals, including their last five goals in the MLS.

CF Montreal's 2-1 victory against Seattle Sounders represented their fourth away win of the season, equalling the club record for most away wins in a season.

Kei Kamara assisted both of CF Montreal's goals against Seattle Sounders last week - his first multi-assist game since 2015 and is fifth overall in the MLS.

CF Montreal vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have endured an abysmal season so far and will need to turn their campaign around. The away side has failed to find the back of the net in its last two MLS games and will need to step up in the final third.

CF Montreal can pack a punch on their day and will be hurting from their defeat last week. The Canadians are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: CF Montreal 3-1 Sporting Kansas City

CF Montreal vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - CF Montreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mason Toye to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brenner to score - Yes

