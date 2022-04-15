CF Montreal vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as CF Montreal play host to Vancouver Whitecaps at the Stade Saputo on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game on a two-match winning streak and will look to keep their fine run alive and kicking.

Montreal made it two wins from two last Saturday when they saw off New York Red Bulls 2-1 away from home. They are unbeaten in four games, claiming two wins and two draws since losing 4-1 away to New York City FC in March.

With seven points from six games, Montreal are ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Vancouver were sent crashing back down to earth when they lost 3-2 against Portland Timbers on home turf in their last outing. That followed a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on April 3 that saw their four-game winless run come to an end.

The Whitecaps are in penultimate postion in the Western Conference standings after picking up four points from their opening six games.

CF Montreal vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver head into the game with a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming seven wins from their last 14 meetings against Montreal.

Montreal have picked up one fewer win in this period, while the spoils have been shared on just one occasion.

Montreal head into the game unbeaten in their last four outings across competitions, claiming two draws and two wins since a 4-1 loss at New York City FC in March.

Vancouver head into the game on a run of three consecutive defeats on the road, conceding nine goals and scoring two.

Montreal have won their last four home games against the Whitecaps, stretching back to a 2-1 loss in 2017.

CF Montreal vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Montreal have been grinding out results in recent weeks and will back themselves to pick up a third win on the bounce for the first time since last September.

The Whitecaps, meanwhile, have won just one of their last six games this season. Montreal should take advantage of that to claim all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Montreal 2-1 Vancouver.

CF Montreal vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - CF Montreal.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Montreal and Vancouver Whitecaps have both scored in three of the last five meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (Both teams have struggled to get going in defence, shipping 15 and 12 goals respectively so far).

