Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th March 2022

Seeking to pick up their third win on the bounce, FC Cincinnati will make a trip to the Bank of America Stadium to face Charlotte FC on Saturday.

The hosts, who are making their first appearance in the MLS, picked up their first win of the season in their last outing and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Charlotte picked up their first win in the MLS last weekend, seeing off New England Revolution 3-1 on home turf. Before that, they opened their campaign with three defeats, conceding six games and scoring just one.

The victory over the Revs saw Charlotte rise to 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati made it two wins from two when they edged out Inter Miami 3-1 on home turf. That followed a 2-1 win at Orlando City on March 13, which saw their two-match losing streak come to an end.

Cincinnati are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with DC United in the final playoff qualification spot.

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams, and they will both seek to kick off their rivalry on a winning note.

After kickstarting their MLS campaign with three consecutive defeats, Charlotte picked up their first-ever victory and will hope to build on that.

Following their win over Inter Miami, Cincinnati have now won successive MLS games for the fifth time in their history.

Cincinnati head into Saturday’s game having won just once in their last nine away games across competitions, losing eight on the trot.

The Orange and Blue boast one of the poorest defensive records in the Eastern Conference, conceding eight goals and failing to keep a clean sheet in their opening four games.

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

After stumbling into the new MLS season, Charlotte got their campaign up and running with a sensational win over the Revs and will head into Friday’s game with renewed confidence.

However, they face a spirited Cincinnati side that appear to have hit their stride, winning their last two outings. The spoils could be shared in this one, with both teams settling for a point apiece.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-2 FC Cincinnati.

Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (Both teams have seen three or more goals scored in three of their opening four games).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams are yet to keep a clean sheet this season).

Edited by Bhargav