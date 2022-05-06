Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th May 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Charlotte FC play host to Inter Miami at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts head into the game winless in each of their last three league outings and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Charlotte FC failed to find their feet last Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Orlando City SC.

They have now failed to win any of their last three MLS games, picking up one point from a possible nine in that time.

With 10 points from 10 games, Charlotte FC are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with Saturday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami were sent crashing back down to earth as they were beaten 2-0 away to New England Revolution last time out.

Prior to that, the Heron were on a four-game winning streak, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

Inter Miami will now be looking to quickly bounce back and make it two wins from two against the hosts after claiming a 2-1 victory when the sides met in a pre-season friendly back in February.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever league meeting between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami. However, the sides met in a friendly tie back in February, when Inter Miami claimed a 2-1 victory.

Charlotte FC head into the weekend winless in each of their last three MLS games, picking up one draw and losing twice since a 1-0 win over Atlanta United on April 10.

Inter Miami hold one of the worst defensive records in the east, conceding 18 goals in nine games so far.

Charlotte FC are currently on a three-game winning streak on home turf, scoring six goals and conceding one since March’s 1-0 loss to LA Galaxy.

Inter Miami have won all but one of their last five games in all competitions, with Sunday’s loss to New England Revolution being the only exception.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Prediction

Despite their defeat to the Revs, Inter Miami head into the weekend as the more in-form side and will fancy their chances against the floundering hosts. However, given Charlotte’s impressive home form, we predict they will frustrate the efforts of the Herons and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-1 Inter Miami

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes (Inter Miami have conceded first in seven of their last nine outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in five of Charlotte’s seven outings)

