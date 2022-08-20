Charlotte FC vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 21, 2022

Charlotte FC host Orlando City at the Bank of America Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Charlotte FC are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference, one point behind their opponents. Christian Lattanzio's side have been in poor form of late, having lost three of their last five league games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Orlando City on Sunday.

Orlando City are currently 7th in the Eastern Conference, with a win potentially taking them to 5th. Oscar Pareja's side have also been in poor form of late, having lost three of their last five games. They will look to bounce back with a win against Charlotte on Sunday.

Both sides will look to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City beat Charlotte FC 2-1 the only previous time that the two sides met back in May.

Goals from Ruan and Facundo Torres were enough to secure the victory for Orlando City, with Christian Fuchs getting on the scoresheet for Charlotte FC on the night.

Orlando are joint-bottom for the worst attack in the Eastern Conference, with only 28 goals scored in their 25 games so far this season.

Charlotte have the fifth worst defense in the Eastern Conference, having conceded 40 goals in their 26 games so far this season.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Adam Armour and Vinicius Mello will miss the game for Charlotte. Meanwhile, Orlando City will be without Joao Moutinho due to suspension, while Gaston Gonzalez and Joey DeZart will be unavailable due to injury.

With neither side being in particularly good form, we predict a tight game, with neither team coming out on top in a low scoring draw.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-1 Orlando City

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Neither side can boast particularly strong defenses this season)

Tip 3 - Karol Swiderski to score/assist (The forward has three goals and one assist in his last five games)

