Charlotte vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | MLS 2022

Charlotte will host Columbus Crew at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina on Saturday in the MLS as they look to return to winning ways.

The Crown have lost their last two games - a 3-2 defeat to Inter Miami followed by a 4-0 drubbing against Toronto. That has seen them slid down to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings with 26 points from 22 games.

Playing in their first MLS season, Charlotte have struggled for consistency and have already had one managerial change.

Miguel Angel Ramirez was sacked at the end of May, and Christian Lattanzio was roped in as the interim manager, but their fortunes have hardly improved.

Columbus, meanwhile, are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the league, winning four. Their erratic run means they're in sixth place with 30 points, four more than Charlotte, who held them to a 1-1 draw last month.

Charlotte vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once before - in June this year - where Charlotte and Columbus shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Having kept a clean sheet in their last two games, Columbus could record three in a row for the first time this season.

Charlotte, on a two-game losing run, could see three defeats in a row for the first time since losing their opening three games of the season.

In 11 away outings this season, Columbus have kept a clean sheet in only two, winning only three.

In ten home games this season, Charlotte have won seven times, scoring 15 goals and conceding seven.

Having fired a blank in their last game, the Crown could go consecutive games without scoring for the first time since the opening two games of the season.

Charlotte vs Columbus Crew Prediction

The Crown have been disappointing in their last two games but are a different fish at home.

Columbus have been strong on their travels this season and won't go down too easily either. This game could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Charlotte 1-1 Columbus Crew.

Charlotte vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

