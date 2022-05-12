Charlotte vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th May 2022

Charlotte will host Montreal in an MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Sunday.

Charlotte sit one place below the playoff positions and have already suffered more defeats than victories. Montreal, meanwhile, are riding high in the division and sit just two points off the perch.

Charlotte are coming off a 1-0 win over a much-fancied Inter Miami team last weekend. They followed that up with a 5-1 midweek win over Richmond Kickers in the US Open round of 32. Meanwhile, Montreal pummelled Orlando City 4-1 in their most recent encounter.

Charlotte vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte have never played Montreal in an official MLS game before.

Charlotte have registered one MLS win in their last four league games.

Montreal are unbeaten in their last seven MLS outings.

Montreal have scored an average of two goals per game this season, while conceding almost as many.

A win for Charlotte will lift them up to the playoff places.

Charlotte vs Montreal Prediction

This fixture has got no historical baggage.

For Charlotte, it will be nothing short of a miracle if they can upset the red-hort Montreal team at this time of the season.

Charlotte's fragile defence has meant they often concede after taking the lead. That has resulted in them losing six games already this season, having played 11 so far. Another defeat will surely put them in a spot of bother, as they have played an extra game compared to the teams around them.

Montreal, meanwhile, have nothing but victory in their sights. In what was expected to be a close contest against Orlando City, Montreal came all guns blazing and thumped them 4-1 in an impressive win. Subsequently, they have become the first team in the Eastern Conference this season to hammer 20 goals.

Given the disparity in recent form between the two teams, it's tough to look beyond a comprehensive Montreal victory on Sunday.

Prediction: Charlotte 1-3 Montreal.

Charlotte vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Montreal.

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Montreal to score in both halves: Yes (They have netted the most number of goals in the Eastern Conference so far).

Tip 4: Charlotte to score: Yes (Despite their defensive frailties, Charlotte have the resources to find the opposition net).

Tip 5: Montreal to score first: Yes.

Edited by Bhargav