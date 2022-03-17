Charlotte vs New England Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th March 2022

Charlotte host New England Revolution at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday in the MLS, looking for their first-ever top-flight win.

The North Carolina outfit have lost their first three games thus far. DC United served them a baptism of fire on the opening day with a 3-0 vanquish. Charlotte then lost 1-0 and 2-1 to LA Galaxy and Atlanta United, respectively. They sit second from bottom in the Eastern Conference standings and are one of only two teams to have lost all games so far.

New England, meanwhile, haven't enjoyed the best of starts either, picking up just four points from their opening three games. Following a pulsating 2-2 draw with Portland on the opening weekend, they narrowly overcame FC Dallas 1-0 at home. However, their unbeaten start was ended by Real Salt Lake with a 3-2 defeat.

The Revs squandered a 3-0 first-leg lead, losing 3-0 to Pumas UNAM and 4-3 on penalties to bow out of the CONCACAF Champions League. Bruce Arena's team will be eager to return to winning ways against Charlotte.

Charlotte vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between the sides

Adam Armour scored Charlotte's first-ever goal of the MLS in their 2-1 defeat to Atlanta United

New England haven't won either of their away games this season, drawing with Portland in the MLS and losing 3-0 to Pumas in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Charlotte are looking to score their first-ever goal on home soil.

Charlotte vs New England Revolution Prediction

Both teams could desperately seek points to end their poor runs. Charlotte will be motivated to win their first-ever home game, whereas the Revs are keen to get their campaign up and running again after consecutive losses.

However, given Charlotte's lack of defence, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-2 New England Revolution.

Charlotte vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

