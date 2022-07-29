Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | MLS 2022

Chicago Fire and Atlanta United will square off at Soldier Field in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday. Chicago are ninth in the standings with 26 points, while Atlanta are 12th with 24 points.

The hosts have found some form in the league recently. Their 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps, where Rafael Czichos scored his second goal in as many games, was their third on the trot.

Atlanta, meanwhile, saw their unbeaten run came to an end with a 2-0 defeat to LA Galaxy. Kevin Cabral scored in the seventh minute before Dejan Joveljic added a second in the sixth minute of injury time.

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 11 times across competitions, with Atlanta enjoying a narrow 6-5 lead.

Nne of ten meetings in the regular season between the two teams have been won by the hosts.

The Fire have won three straight games for the first time since winning four in June-July 2017.

Atlanta are winless in their last eight away games (D2 L6). Only Toronto and Colorado (3 points each) have fewer points on the road than the Five Stripes this season.

Chicago have ten clean sheets in their last 14 MLS home games.

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Prediction

Chicago have four clean sheets in their last five MLS home games. They're coming into this clash in superior form, riding a three-game winning streak. While Atlanta have scored in their last four away games, they have failed to do so on their last two trips to Chicago. Atlanta could fail to score again this time.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-0 Atlanta United.

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chicago.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Xherdan Shaqiri to score or assist any time - Yes.

