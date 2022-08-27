Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28, 2022

Chicago Fire and CF Montreal will go head to head in the MLS at the Soldier Field on Sunday.

While Montreal are unbeaten in their last seven outings, the Fire head into the weekend off consecutive defeats.

Chicago failed to return to winning ways on Sunday, as they fell to a 2-0 loss against New York City FC at home. That followed a disappointing 4-1 defeat against Philadelphia Union on August 14, snapping their five-game unbeaten run.

With 30 points from 26 games, Chicago are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with Toronto FC and Atlanta United.

Meanwhile, Montreal continued their fine run of results, as they dispatched New England Revolution 4-0 last weekend. They are now unbeaten in their last seven MLS games, picking up 17 points from a possible 21 since a 2-1 defeat to Sporting Kansas City in July.

Montreal are second in the Eastern Conference points table after picking up 46 points from 26 games.

Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins in the last 23 meetings between the two teams, Montreal hold a superior record in this fixture.

Chicago have picked up seven wins in this period, while six games have ended all square.

Montreal are on a two-game winning streak against Chicago, while they are unbeaten in their last three games.

The Fire are unbeaten in three of their last four home games, claiming two wins and a draw.

Montreal head into the weekend unbeaten in their last seven games, claiming five wins and two draws.

Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal Prediction

Chicago have endured a slump in recent weeks and will be desperate to snap their two-name losing streak. However, they face a tall task against a Montreal team who are unbeaten in seven games. Montreal have won their last three away games and should continue that run this weekend.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 CF Montreal

Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Montreal

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in five of Montreal’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last seven meetings between the two teams.)

Edited by Bhargav