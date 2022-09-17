Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2022

Vancouver Whitecaps host Seattle Sounders at the BC Palace Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having had similar seasons so far.

Vancouver are currently 9th in the Western Conference, two points behind their opponents. Vanni Sartini's side have been in terrible form of late, having only won one of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Seattle on Saturday.

Seattle are currently 9th in the Western Conference, four points off the top seven. Brian Schmetzer's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having only won two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Vancouver on Saturday.

Both sides will want to climb up the table with a win and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle have dominated the recent head-to-head record between thet two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Vancouver, having won two of them.

Seattle came away as 4-0 winners the last time the two sides met in the reverse fixture earlier this season. A brace from Raul Ruidiaz and goals from Nicolas Lodeiro and Alex Roldan were enough to secure the victory on the night.

Vancouver have the joint-worst attack in the conference, having only scored 36 goals in their 31 games so far this season.

Seattle have the fourth-best defense in the conference, having only conceded 40 goals in their 30 games so far this season.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Neither side have been in particularly good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Sebastian Berhalter and Lucas Cavallini are both suspended for Vancouver, with Deiber Caicedo and Cristian Gutierrez out injured. Meanwhile, Seattle will be without Andrew Thomas, Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas and Joao Paulo due to injury.

We predict a tight game, with Seattle coming away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 Seattle Sounders

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Seattle Sounders Win

Tip 2- Both teams to score - NO (Vancouver have the worst attack in the conference while Seattle have one of the best defenses)

Tip 3 - Raul Ruidiaz to score/assist (The striker has nine goals and one assist in 17 appearances so far this season)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far