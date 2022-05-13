Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 15 May, 2022

Chicago Fire host Cincinnati at Soldier Field in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

The Chicago Fire have had a woeful start to the season and are currently bottom of the Eastern Conference. Ezra Hendrickson's side have been in terrible form of late and are winless in their last seven games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, are currently 5th in the Eastern Conference, three points behind Philadelphia at the top of the table. Pat Noonan's side crashed out of the Open Cup with a 5-1 loss against New England in midweek. They will look to bounce back with a win against Chicago on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting contest.

Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Cincinnati winning only one.

Chicago came away as 4-3 winners the last time the two sides met back in October 2021.

Chicago have the joint-worst attack in the league, having scored only seven goals from their 10 games so far this season.

Cincinnati have the sixth-worst defense in the league, having conceded 17 goals from their 11 games so far this season.

Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form this season and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Kacper Przybylko and Spencer Richey will miss the game for Chicago. Meanwhile, Yuya Kubo, Alec Kann, Raymon Gaddis and Ronald Mataritta are all unavailable for Cincinnati, while Beckham Sunderland is a doubt for the game.

It's hard to see Chicago winning the game given the difference in form between the two sides. We predict Cincinnati will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 0-2 Cincinnati

Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cincinnati Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Chicago have the joint-worst attack in the league and have only scored four goals in their last seven games)

Tip 3 - Brandon Vazquez to score/assist (The forward has scored six goals and provided two assists in 10 appearances so far this season)

